Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $98,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,849,000 after acquiring an additional 117,074 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,444,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,951 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,490,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,964,000 after acquiring an additional 92,994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $136.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

