Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,465 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Clean Harbors worth $89,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,138,000 after buying an additional 117,718 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its position in Clean Harbors by 137.4% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 193,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,166,000 after buying an additional 112,073 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,660,000 after buying an additional 109,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,378,000 after buying an additional 108,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 448,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,446,000 after buying an additional 108,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $244.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.45. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.04.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,818,957.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,626,147.37. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 82,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,359,718.50. The trade was a 2.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,948 shares of company stock worth $3,611,729. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

