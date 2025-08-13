Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,857 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $99,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.47 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 73.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172.72. This represents a 99.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PNW shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.