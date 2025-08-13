Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,216 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $85,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $154.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at $65,050,080.36. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,550. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,573 shares of company stock worth $25,112,766. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

View Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.