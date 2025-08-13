Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 38,962 Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Incyte worth $101,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,997,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,868,000 after acquiring an additional 417,346 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,637,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,279,000 after acquiring an additional 170,484 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,519,000 after acquiring an additional 801,090 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,157,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,696,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after acquiring an additional 150,672 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,439.44. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $82,225.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,999.94. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Up 3.1%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of INCY opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Incyte from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

