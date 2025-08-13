Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 47,167 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,019,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,167 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $86,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.90. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

