Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,320 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Jackson Financial worth $90,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

JXN stock opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,572.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.76.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.26. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of ($471.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,333.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

