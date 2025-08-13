Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 70,623 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,144,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,623 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $99,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in B. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Barrick Mining by 55.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,193 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Barrick Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on B shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

