Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,467,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Nutanix worth $102,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1,601.7% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 108,769 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 8,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTNX. Raymond James Financial cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $420,954,670.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,480,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,954,747.08. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $144,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,075. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,491,492 shares of company stock valued at $421,797,778 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. Nutanix has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $638.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

