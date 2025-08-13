Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $87,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Crane by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Crane by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Crane by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $197.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.15. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,871.60. This represents a 11.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

