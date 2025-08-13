Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,049 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $89,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $126.82 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.51 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.39 and its 200-day moving average is $133.13.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

