Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,664 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Planet Fitness worth $87,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.59 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 110.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.