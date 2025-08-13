Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,595 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,545,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,595 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $89,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Essent Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Essent Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Essent Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $146,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,788.35. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $119,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,380. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,739 shares of company stock worth $281,795. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $319.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.46 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 56.36%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

