Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,530,711 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530,711 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $92,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,591,000 after acquiring an additional 695,581 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $30,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,448,000 after acquiring an additional 523,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in H&R Block by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 914,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,342,000 after acquiring an additional 429,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in H&R Block by 52.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 735,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 252,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Wall Street Zen raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

