Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,798,721 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,673,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,798,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.21% of Lumen Technologies worth $88,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 23.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 70,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.29.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 135,870 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $501,360.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,616,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,486,534.43. The trade was a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.