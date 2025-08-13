Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,189 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Houlihan Lokey worth $96,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.40.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $193.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.35 and a 200-day moving average of $173.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.86. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.99 and a 52 week high of $198.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $605.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.07 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670 in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

