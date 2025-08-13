Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,284 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.36% of The Ensign Group worth $101,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $731,445.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,245. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $290,794.53. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,985.22. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,336 shares of company stock worth $2,902,377. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

