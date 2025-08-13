Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,814 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $89,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 2.9%

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $283.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $288.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.76 and a 200 day moving average of $247.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

