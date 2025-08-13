Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,860 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $91,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,288,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 39,199.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,132,000 after acquiring an additional 442,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,194,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 276,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,982.40. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.57.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $264.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.60. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.98 and a 1-year high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.28. Primerica had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $796.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

