Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average After Analyst Downgrade

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00. The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.31 and traded as high as C$18.55. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$18.38, with a volume of 337,643 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.44.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently -358.82%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

