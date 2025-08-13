Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.44.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$18.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$14.24 and a 1-year high of C$18.79.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

