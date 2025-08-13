Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.44.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSH.UN
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 0.1%
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.