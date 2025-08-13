Chicago Atlantic BDC (LIEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.98%. On average, analysts expect Chicago Atlantic BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIEN opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $234.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIEN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chicago Atlantic BDC in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Chicago Atlantic BDC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic BDC stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies.

