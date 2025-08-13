Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,480 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $554,509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,608,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,538,000 after purchasing an additional 385,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,088,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,866,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,365,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,370,000 after purchasing an additional 285,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,506,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,425,000 after purchasing an additional 67,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $91.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.69. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.