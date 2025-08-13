Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 3,315 Shares of Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,130,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,063,000 after buying an additional 952,088 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $9,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 187,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144,737 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 304,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $78.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Prothena Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $405.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. Prothena Corporation plc has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 2,929.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Corporation plc will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

