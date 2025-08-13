Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,547,294,000.

Venture Global Trading Up 0.6%

VG stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Venture Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

Venture Global ( NYSE:VG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Venture Global from $12.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered Venture Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Venture Global from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Venture Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Venture Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

