Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEPN. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at $160,205,000. TRV GP V LLC acquired a new stake in Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at $142,337,000. TRV GP VI LLC acquired a new stake in Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at $72,191,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at $63,399,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at $59,301,000.

A number of analysts have commented on SEPN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Septerna from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Septerna from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Septerna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ SEPN opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $499.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. Septerna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.51). Septerna had a negative return on equity of 35.82% and a negative net margin of 12,053.03%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Septerna, Inc. will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

