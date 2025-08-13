Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,954 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,408,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,908,141,000 after purchasing an additional 240,965 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,341,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,888,000 after acquiring an additional 128,131 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,436,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,026,000 after acquiring an additional 38,348 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,192,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,259,000 after acquiring an additional 457,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,231,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,184,000 after purchasing an additional 283,445 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.93. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

