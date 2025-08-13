Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 38,834 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 111,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AQN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

AQN opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 57.66%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

