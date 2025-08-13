Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $674,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4,077.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,510,602,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $616.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $563.99 and a 200 day moving average of $529.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.95 and a 12 month high of $633.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.