Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,711,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,206,000 after purchasing an additional 256,070 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.92.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.6%

Guidewire Software stock opened at $207.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.52. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.94 and a 12 month high of $263.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.28, for a total transaction of $669,840.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 143,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,038,223.92. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $547,653.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,356.65. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,207. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

