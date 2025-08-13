Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,708 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Open Lending worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Open Lending from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.10.

Open Lending Stock Down 2.8%

LPRO stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $249.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.92. Open Lending Corporation has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Open Lending Corporation will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

