Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,825.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.21. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 135,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $501,360.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,616,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,486,534.43. This trade represents a 1.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumen Technologies

About Lumen Technologies

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.