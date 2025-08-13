Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.14 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $659,060.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,190.84. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,960. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,603 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,377 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

