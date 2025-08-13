Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.43.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $280.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.22 and its 200 day moving average is $295.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

