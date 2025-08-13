Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 644.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $51,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $296,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 866,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,825.15. This represents a 97.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,005,302 shares of company stock worth $1,137,051,748. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CCCS opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $260.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CCCS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

View Our Latest Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.