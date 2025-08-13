Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $103,000 in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,571,000 after purchasing an additional 201,087 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 3,471.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 43,398 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Performance

WAVE Life Sciences stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of -0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAVE Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WVE. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

Insider Activity at WAVE Life Sciences

In other WAVE Life Sciences news, Director Ken Takanashi sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $42,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,716,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,017,651.25. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 282,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,493.15. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

WAVE Life Sciences Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

