Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $173,000 in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 18,725.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 234.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Amcor by 2,064.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCR. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.51.

Amcor Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Amcor PLC has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.