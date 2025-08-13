Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $179,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 485 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $633.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.27. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $667.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $548.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.84.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group raised EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. William Blair started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

