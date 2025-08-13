Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $190,000 in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,163.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,492,399.16. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock worth $22,247,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,320.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,640.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,784.82. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,301.01 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

