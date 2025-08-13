Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $212,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Welltower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $164.58 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $115.18 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 92.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
Welltower Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.41%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
