Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $212,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Welltower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $164.58 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $115.18 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 92.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.