Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $215,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $108.73 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day moving average of $111.01.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

