Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $232,000 in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

