Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $9,297,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,510,000 after buying an additional 349,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 9,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.23.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,019.85. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

