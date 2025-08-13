Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 70,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.8%
BATS XBAP opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $259.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April
The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.
