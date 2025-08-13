Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,102,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,281,000 after buying an additional 1,149,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,945,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,162,000 after buying an additional 686,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,077,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,190,000 after buying an additional 314,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,236,000 after buying an additional 263,913 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Up 3.5%

NASDAQ OZK opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

