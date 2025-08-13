Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,411,000 after purchasing an additional 148,740 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 51,911.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 64,370 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,180,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 69,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,135.92. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $379.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.27. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $380.48.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

