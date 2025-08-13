Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,614 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,402,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,400,000 after buying an additional 145,524 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,835,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,748,000 after buying an additional 196,483 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $170,796,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,364,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after buying an additional 46,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS stock opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $147.46. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,197.34. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,500. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,620 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Articles

