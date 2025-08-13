Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 869 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in F5 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 685 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in F5 by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 451 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $326.47 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.39 and a 1-year high of $334.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.60 and its 200 day moving average is $285.09. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.89.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total transaction of $1,706,905.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,963.84. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total value of $400,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,545.42. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,816 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,002 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

