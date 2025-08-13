Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,145,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,259,000 after buying an additional 4,489,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 1,018.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 1,536,145 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,443,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 6,449.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,387,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 1,366,752 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,559,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cleanspark Stock Up 0.5%
NASDAQ CLSK opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. Cleanspark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 3.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cleanspark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,120.61. The trade was a 28.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CLSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on Cleanspark from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cleanspark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.47.
About Cleanspark
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
