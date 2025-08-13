Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,145,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,259,000 after buying an additional 4,489,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 1,018.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 1,536,145 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,443,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 6,449.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,387,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 1,366,752 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,559,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleanspark Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. Cleanspark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 3.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleanspark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.71. Cleanspark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 47.98%. The business had revenue of $198.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleanspark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,120.61. The trade was a 28.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on Cleanspark from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cleanspark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

About Cleanspark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

