Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

